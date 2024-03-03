Nodding white heads of snowdrops, swathes of bluebells filling woodlands with striking colour, the pungent aroma of wild garlic and the delicate yellow smattering of primroses are a feast for the senses.

Carpets of woodland flowers such as native bluebells and primroses show a site has been wooded for a long time and could even be classed as ancient woodland – woodland which has existed since before 1600.

A greater variety of woodland flowers shows the woodland has a valuable range of trees of different ages, and has been well-managed to create enough space for trees to flourish with glades to let light down to the forest floor – with the added benefit of providing fragile habitat for wildlife like insects, bees and butterflies.

Birds often nest in the nooks at the base of tree trunks and their young take their first tentative hops across the forest floor.

So as we emerge into longer days, a spring woodland walk is one of the best ways to enjoy a wilder Yorkshire. Yorkshire Wildlife Trust’s wonderful woodland reserves are waiting to be explored – see what there is to enjoy near you.

Garbutt Wood, North Yorkshire

Garbutt Wood, below Sutton Bank (Image: Amy cooper, Yorkshire Wildlife Trust)

If you’ve ever marvelled at the stunning view from Sutton Bank, you’ll have seen Lake Gormire below, and an enticing wood that’s crying out to be explored. Wander along the Cleveland Way at the top of the reserve to take in the views stretching across central Yorkshire, and then dip down into Garbutt Wood to enjoy masses of bluebells spread out under the trees and tumbling down into the valley.

Please be aware that the path down through Garbutt Wood to Lake Gormire is very steep and uneven underfoot. There is dedicated parking and facilities at the nearby Sutton Bank Visitor Centre.

Grass Wood, North Yorkshire

Wildflowers at Grass Wood (Image: James Ferguson)

A short walk up the valley from the popular village of Grassington, Grass Wood is one of the largest areas of broadleaved woodland in the Dales. It’s chiefly an ash woodland, growing on a series of limestone terraces, with a number of stunning open glades and exposed cliff faces. Spring is one of the best times to visit, with carpets of bluebells, primroses and lily of the valley decorating the woodland floors with a whole swathe of colours.

Grass Wood is a fantastic wood to take time to explore slowly, particularly if you decide to do the longer five-mile return walk from Grassington. Be aware that the ground can often be icy or uneven underfoot. There is a dedicated car park for the reserve and dogs are welcome on leads.

Hetchell Wood, West Yorkshire

Wild garlic at Hetchell Wood (Image: Yorkshire Wildlife Trust)

Full of zigzagging paths to discover, nooks to explore, and sounds and aromas all around, a visit to Hetchell Wood is huge fun. This magnificent ancient woodland is also a soothing retreat, with the soft trickle of the bubbling Bardsey Beck in the background. In spring, the woodland floor is graced by a beautiful sea of fragrant wild garlic, along with bluebells, wood anenome and yellow archangel.

With an extensive path network, Hetchell Wood is a great reserve to visit for families and serious wildlife watchers alike. There are a number of parking spaces in a small car park just off Milner Lane, and dogs are welcome on the reserve on leads.

North Cliffe Wood, East Yorkshire

A stroll through peaceful North Cliffe Wood on a still spring day - when the sight and scent of the woodland flowers are at their peak and birdsong carries through the air - is a glorious experience. Enjoy masses of bluebells spread out under the trees, interdispersed with primroses and greater stitchwort, and see if you can spot sleepy grass snakes emerging to sun themselves in the glades.

North Cliffe Wood can be uneven and muddy underfoot, particularly after rain. There is minimal parking for the reserve in a layby near the entrance, and dogs are not permitted because the habitat is fragile, with delicate plants and ground nesting birds.

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust looks after over 100 nature reserves across Yorkshire, many of which are the last homes of many rare and declining species, and it costs thousands of pounds every year to keep woodlands healthy habitats for the future. Join as a member this year and help Yorkshire Wildlife Trust create wilder havens for wildlife and people to enjoy at www.bit.ly/YPress-Join-YWT

Amy Cooper is communications officer at the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust