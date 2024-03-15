Jorvik Tricycles, which sells electric tricycles, opened its new facility in Millfield industrial estate last month.

Founder and CEO of Jorvik Tricycles, James Walker, was at the showroom on opening day, where he explained how he came up with the idea behind the company.

Jorvik Tricycles, launched a new showroom and bespoke test track (Image: Jorvik Tricycles)

He said: "Unfortunately, my father suffers with Parkinson's, so 10 years ago we went to go find him a tricycle.

"We got him one and he loved it, it gave him his freedom back."

Parkinson's meant James' father struggled to ride a two-wheeled bike, but the added stability of the tricycle resolved his balance issues and inspired James to enter the industry.

The electric three-wheelers can last for up to 70 miles and a full charge costs roughly 15p.

James said: "As a cyclist, cars barely pay you any attention.

"Because they (the tricycles) are so unique, cars will recognise them on the roads."

James Walker, Founder and CEO of Jorvik Tricycles (Image: Jorvik Tricycles)

He also explained that tricycles undercut the typical pricing of an e-bike, which are produced in a more competitive market.

Jorvik Tricycles now sells its vehicles across the world, with six different websites spanning the globe.

The bespoke nature of the tricycles means they can be used off-road, but they also come in a foldable format for commuting to work. The tricycles can also be used to carry loads.

James added that nearby councils have started using tricycles as a sustainable vehicle to transport small amounts of cargo.

The showroom in Millfield industrial estate, which is just to the south of York, comes with a test track where customers can ride the trikes in house.

James said: "We found a lot of people can be nervous on a tricycle for the first time so we wanted to add the test track."

The tricycle industry remains small, with Jorvik's largest competitors being from the Netherlands. James added: "There's no other tricycle company like us."

Customers can now book private appointments at the new showroom, where the onsite mechanics can help adjust tricycles to an individual's specifications and take people through a test ride. Appointments can be booked via email and through the website.

The showroom will be open from Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm.