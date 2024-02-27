A ROAD has been cleared after reports of a blockage, which was causing cars to turn around.
A bus passenger on the number 42 service heading into York, told The Press: "The road has been blocked and the bus is turning around, apparently something's happened."
The blockage was on the B1222, outside Moreby Hall, to the south of Naburn.
According to the AA, traffic is now moving freely in the area.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here