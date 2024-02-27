The county's police force say it happened in Carr Lane in Helmsley at about 11.35pm on Saturday (February 24) when a Volvo is believed to have been travelling in the middle of the road and caused a black Volkswagen Golf to take evasive action and crash into a field.

Read next:

A police spokesman said: "The VW Golf was travelling towards Stonegrave from Corton and the other vehicle was travelling in the opposite direction.

"It is unknown whether the driver of the Volvo was aware what had happened.

"Officers are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who has any dash-cam may have captured something, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

"The driver and one of the rear seat passengers of the Golf received minor injuries.

"If you can help, please email david.minto@northyorkshire.police.uk, or call 101, select option 2, and ask for David Minto."

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240034444.