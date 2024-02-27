Tower Vets in Fulford is urging owners to have their cats microchipped to avoid the heartbreak of losing their pet forever – and landing themselves with a hefty fine.

From June 10, it will be compulsory to have all cats over the age of 20 weeks microchipped to make it easier for lost or stray pet cats to be reunited with their owners and returned home safely.

Under the new Microchipping of Cats and Dogs (England) Regulations 2023, owners found not to have microchipped their cat will have 21 days to have one implanted or they may face a fine of up to £500.

With the deadline looming, Tower Vets is holding a ‘cat chipping’ afternoon at its Fulford branch on Saturday, March 23, when owners will pay just £10.

Pet owners in Knaresborough will be able to visit Tower Vets’ branch in Wetherby Road on the morning of Saturday, March 16 to take up the £10 microchipping offer.

José Madrid Rodriguez, senior veterinary surgeon at Tower Vets, said: “Cats are much-loved parts of our families and making sure that they’re microchipped is the best possible way to reunite them with you if they are ever lost, injured or stolen.

“Losing a cat can be so distressing but, if they are chipped, then there is a better chance their owner can be traced, as long as they have kept their contact details up to date on an approved database. Microchips are safe, easy to implant and effective.

"Unlike collars and ID tags, they don’t come off and they don’t put your cat at risk of injury.”