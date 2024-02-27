Aldwark Manor Estate has been named Luxury Hotel of the Year for the Yorkshire and Humber region at the prestigious Travel & Hospitality Awards.

The hotel says the recognition highlights its unwavering commitment to excellence and exceptional customer service in the travel and hospitality industry. Hundreds of hotels from across the UK entered the awards which celebrate the remarkable achievements of hospitality companies across the world.

The award organisers recognise organisations that have gone above and beyond in providing exceptional experiences to their customers, and serve as a trusted resource for discerning travellers seeking the finest establishments and services in the industry.

READ MORE:

Aldwark Manor Estate’s entry was judged by a panel of experts who also reviewed customer feedback and compared the facilities of each participant. The winners are those who have showcased their exceptional qualities, outstanding services and facilities, and unparalleled commitment to customer satisfaction across numerous categories.

The Travel & Hospitality Team said: “We were astounded by the exceptional quality of entries this year. We trust that this guide will serve as a valuable resource for anyone planning their next luxurious getaway. Congratulations again to all our deserving winners.

“This year’s awards received an overwhelming response, and the calibre of entries was remarkably high. The judging panel faced the challenging task of selecting the winners, and those chosen truly represent the epitome of excellence in the travel and hospitality industry.”

The news comes as Aldwark Manor Estate, situated between Boroughbridge and Easingwold, prepares to unveil further new offerings as part of ongoing signification investment at the hotel.

The estate’s redesigned golf course is just about to relaunch for its first full season. And a further £25 million is being spent on a new fine dining restaurant, Chartwell, due to launch this spring, as well as a new spa and additional bedrooms, due to open in 2025.

Christophe Gitton, Estate Director at Aldwark Manor Estate, said: “We are thrilled to have won this esteemed award. It’s an incredibly exciting time at Aldwark Manor Estate as we embark on another significant phase of redevelopment, but whilst this is taking place, we continue to work tirelessly to ensure all our guests enjoy an outstanding experience.

“Our wonderful hotel has so much to offer and we constantly strive to be the best at what we do, so to be named best luxury hotel in such a large and competitive region is excellent news and a credit to every member of our exceptional team.”

Details of the awards and estate can be found at: www.aldwarkmanorestate.co.uk and www.thawards.com