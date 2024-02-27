North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 11.47am yesterday (February 26) after reports of a crash on the B6265 at Boroughbridge.

A service spokesman said: “Crews from Ripon and Knaresborough responded to a two vehicle road traffic collision.

“One driver was out on arrival and advised to visit hospital for precautionary reasons by ambulance staff.

“Crews then used stabilisation equipment to stabilise the other vehicle with the driver inside.

“Crews also used hydraulic cutting equipment to create easier access to the vehicle to assist road and air ambulance staff with the extrication of the driver.”