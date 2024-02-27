AN air ambulance has been called in after a crash in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 11.47am yesterday (February 26) after reports of a crash on the B6265 at Boroughbridge.
Read next:
- Man arrested following armed raid in North Yorkshire village
- Burglar snared by victim's phone footage died of heroin overdose
- York friends battle sub zero temperatures for worthy cause
A service spokesman said: “Crews from Ripon and Knaresborough responded to a two vehicle road traffic collision.
“One driver was out on arrival and advised to visit hospital for precautionary reasons by ambulance staff.
“Crews then used stabilisation equipment to stabilise the other vehicle with the driver inside.
“Crews also used hydraulic cutting equipment to create easier access to the vehicle to assist road and air ambulance staff with the extrication of the driver.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article