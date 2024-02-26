Britain’s longest-serving pantomime dame Berwick Kaler announced he will not appear on stage this Christmas.

The 77-year-old said last year’s Robinson Crusoe pantomime at the Grand Opera House would be his final.

Berwick Kaler in Robinson Crusoe and the Pirates of the River Ouse (Image: Charlie Kirkpatrick)

“After 47 years getting away with complete nonsense it’s time to bow out gracefully and I couldn’t have wished for a better production than Robinson Crusoe," he said in a statement.

“I’d like to thank all of the audiences over the years, and particularly those who came to the Grand Opera House this year for making it so memorable.

Stars of ‘Dick Turpin Rides Again’ at York’s Grand Opera House, from the left AJ Powell, Suzy Cooper, Berwick Kaler, David Leonard and Martin Barrass (Image: David Harrison)

“I’d also like to thank the producers UK Productions for their support, and for bringing to life my frankly mad ideas so spectacularly.

“Last and of course not least my loyal gang, David, Suzy, Martin, and AJ for putting up with me for so many years!”

The cast of Aladdin starring Berwick Kaler in 1990 (Image: Newsquest)

A Grand Opera House spokesperson said it had been a “privilege” for the venue to host Berwick for the last three years.

They added that Robinson Crusoe cast members Martin Barrass, Suzy Cooper, AJ Powell and David Leonard would also not be returning this year.

The cast for the venue’s next pantomime Beauty and the Beast will be announced in the coming weeks, the spokesperson said.

Huntington pupils meet Barwick Kaler while he takes a break from rehearsals of Humpty Dumpty in 1988 (Image: Newsquest)

Berwick switches to Grand Opera House after 40 years at Theatre Royal

Berwick starred in Theatre Royal pantos for 40 years and announced he would retire after the 2018/19 pantomime.

But in a shock announcement in 2020, Berwick said he would be returning to the stage at the Grand Opera House.

2022 - Grand Opera House Panto tickets on sale. Pictured with fans queing for tickets are Berwick Kaler, Martin Barrass and David Leonard (Image: David Harrison)

It came after the Theatre Royal announced a new creative would be appointed for its next pantomime and the current stars – including Berwick – would not be automatically offered a role in future productions.

At the time Berwick told ardent fans he was "furious" and that the Theatre Royal was "ruining the company's close relationship with pantomime goers”.

'A remarkable career'

Charles Hutchinson, York theatre critic, said Berwick would indeed be bowing out “gracefully”.

“Whereas when he announced his retirement after his 40th year at the York Theatre Royal he regretted his decision and subsequently made his come back,” he told The Press.

“But this time it feels it will be the final curtain after a remarkable career as the longest running dame in the country.”

Dozens of fans reacted to the news that the final curtain had fallen for Berwick on the Grand Opera House’s Facebook page.

“Thank you Grand Opera House York for giving a few more years so I made it to my 30th Barwick Kaler Panto! It has been an honour to grow up with Berwick and the team,” Sophie Brooke wrote.

“That’s the end of an era for my family,” Maureen Arundale added.