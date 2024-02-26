North Yorkshire Police say the driver of an Iveco van style skip loader, which had stacked skips onboard, went onto the opposite side of Wigginton Road at about 10.30am on Saturday, February 24.

The police spokesman said: "Thankfully, the driver of the silver Ford Transit van travelling in the opposite direction, managed to take evasive action and complete an emergency stop to prevent a collision taking place.

"No injury was caused to the Ford Transit driver."

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and anything that may have been witnessed at the time.

They are appealing for information about either of the vehicles described, any dash cam footage that may have been captured of the incident or if you were driving down Wigginton Road at the time to get in touch.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email: katie.swift@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call 101, select option 2, and ask for Katie Swift.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote our reference number 12230229734 when passing on information.