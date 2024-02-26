The Press reported last week that they are investigating a robbery at a post office in Monk Fryston near Selby that happened at about 4.40pm on Monday, February 19.

A police spokesman said: "Suspects armed with what were believed to be hammers, entered the store in Main Street, threatened staff and left with an amount of cash.

"We are carrying out extensive enquiries to trace the suspects and as part of those enquiries, are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw a white van or its occupants in the vicinity of the post office, to contact them.

"Detectives also want to piece together the van’s movements in the village and are appealing to anyone who has captured a white van on dashcam footage or doorbell video either before, during or after the incident to get in touch.

"Staff were pushed to ground during the robbery and one was taken to hospital for checks."

Police have said today that a man in his 30s was arrested in Nottinghamshire in connection with the investigation. He was released with no further action following questioning by police. The investigation continues.