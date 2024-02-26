The Ford Transit van crashed into a farmer's fence on the A6108 Leyburn Road, between Leyburn Road and Masham at the Bellerby junction.

North Yorkshire Police say the incident happened at 3.50pm on Wednesday, February 21.

A spokesperson said: "A silver Kia is believed to have pulled out of the junction onto Leyburn Road causing a white Ford Transit National Highways van to crash into a farmer’s fence."

The driver of the Kia is described as a woman, in her 50s or 60s, she initially stopped to speak to the van driver, but left the scene before providing any details.

The van driver suffered a fractured shoulder and was taken to hospital for treatment and further checks.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who has any dash-cam footage that may have captured something, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

If you can help, please email: ryan.edwards@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call 101, select option 2, and ask for Ryan Edwards.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240032198.