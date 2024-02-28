THE 'Queen of Rock and Roll' is coming to York.
Rock legend Suzi Quatro will be performing at the York Barbican, as part of a five date UK tour.
To mark the 60th anniversary of her debut, the Suzi will be bringing her UK tour to York with a show at the Barbican on Friday, November 15.
The tour will see her performing all of her smash hits including, but not limited to, ‘If You Can’t Give Me Love’, ‘Stumblin’ In’, and monster hit ‘Can The Can’, which went on to sell two and a half million copies.
READ NEXT:
- Roxy Ball Room York opens in Stonebow House in York
- Brew York to celebrate 8th birthday at Handley Park in April
Suzi said: "It's my 60th year in the business, and it still feels like I've just started... Are you ready now?
"Let’s do it one more time for Suzi… One thing that this celebratory tour will definitely not deliver is silence: it’s going to be loud!"
Tickets will be on sale from 10am on Friday, March 1.
They can be purchased through the following link: https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/event/360060579D80156E
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here