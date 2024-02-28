Rock legend Suzi Quatro will be performing at the York Barbican, as part of a five date UK tour.

To mark the 60th anniversary of her debut, the Suzi will be bringing her UK tour to York with a show at the Barbican on Friday, November 15.

The tour will see her performing all of her smash hits including, but not limited to, ‘If You Can’t Give Me Love’, ‘Stumblin’ In’, and monster hit ‘Can The Can’, which went on to sell two and a half million copies.

READ NEXT:

Suzi said: "It's my 60th year in the business, and it still feels like I've just started... Are you ready now?

"Let’s do it one more time for Suzi… One thing that this celebratory tour will definitely not deliver is silence: it’s going to be loud!"

Tickets will be on sale from 10am on Friday, March 1.

They can be purchased through the following link: https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/event/360060579D80156E