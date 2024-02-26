As The Press reported, the Prime Minister visited York earlier today (Monday, February 26), where he visited Haxby and looked over plans to reopen a train station in the town.

Later the same day, Mr Sunak chaired a cabinet meeting at technology company Siemens, at the Goole Rail Village, in East Yorkshire.

The cabinet was set to discuss how the funding for the abandoned HS2 will be distributed to Yorkshire and the Humber.

Before the meeting, Mr Sunak met with apprentice engineers and technicians and spoke about how they will build the "next generation of trains" for the UK.

Sambit Banerjee, joint CEO for Siemens Mobility UK and Ireland, said: "It was a great honour to welcome the Prime Minister and the cabinet to our Goole Rail Village and for him to talk to our talented train engineers of the future.

"We are proud that we will be assembling the next generation of Britain’s trains right here in Yorkshire, as part of how we transform rail travel in the UK.

"Our investment in Goole is levelling up in action, and the lasting legacy of skills we are creating at this centre of excellence will help transform rail for the North."

All future train orders for Siemens will be built in Goole, starting with the Piccadilly line trains for Transport for London (TFL). Siemens invested £200 million into the region, which is set to create 700 jobs.

The recruitment campaign for this investment is underway. More can be found here.