POLICE are hunting a wanted man with links to York.
North Yorkshire Police say the hunt is on to find Farid Boughlan who has links to the city.
They say the 41-year-old from Coventry has breached his bail conditions and police there are keen to find him.
A spokesman said: "Boughlan also has links to Nottingham, York and Edinburgh.
"We would urge people who see him not to approach him but to call 999 immediately quoting crime reference number 20/738459/23."
