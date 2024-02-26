North Yorkshire Police say the hunt is on to find Farid Boughlan who has links to the city.

They say the 41-year-old from Coventry has breached his bail conditions and police there are keen to find him.

A spokesman said: "Boughlan also has links to Nottingham, York and Edinburgh.

"We would urge people who see him not to approach him but to call 999 immediately quoting crime reference number 20/738459/23."