A coffee chain’s popular York city centre café has temporarily closed for unplanned maintenance work.
Costa Coffee’s premises in Parliament Street was closed today (Monday, February 26).
A sign in the business’ window advises customers to visit the chain’s nearby store in Museum Street.
“Apologies we are closed due to an unexpected maintenance issue,” it states.
The café opened in 2021 in the unit which previously housed the Disney Store.
As The Press reported at the time, the Disney Store closed in July 2021 after 27 years of trading at the central location.
There were queues of fairytale-obsessed customers outside the store after the closure was officially revealed.
