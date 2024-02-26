Just what are the plans the council have in mind for the future of this beautiful, iconic building? (‘This will return us to medieval times’, The Press, February 23). Another posh restaurant with luxury apartments, or will it become an English Heritage/National Trust property, too expensive for a great number of struggling York residents to visit?

The proceeds could, no doubt, wipe out the millions of pounds of debt at a stroke - but at what a cost?

On the brighter side, the civic party would not need to be stripped of their historic regalia or reduced use of the civic car - status symbols that befit the civic party.

Mary Morton, Holgate