Do we value our children’s future of learning or our culture of popping into the library for a book browse?

We pay our council taxes yet we get short change when our values have been undermined. Have we descended into a cheapskate York with no values or respect towards the locals who live here?

Phil Shepherdson, Woodthorpe

Is there a green bin tax opt-out?

Regarding the introduction of an annual £46.50 charge for green bin collections: will this be automatically added to your council tax, or do we have an option to opt out?

My garden is relatively small. I’d be surprised if I could fill a green bag never mind a green bin. As a pensioner I certainly wouldn’t be paying a tax for a service I don’t require.

Mr Walton, Allington Drive, York

A car park on the Spark site could be nice little earner for cash-strapped council

With respect to cuts to the city council budget, the council leader said: “I will not preside over a council that sees itself hurtling towards financial ruin and bankruptcy.”

Good. So can we please see their favoured tenants Spark pay a proper market rent for 17-21 Piccadilly?

Now that parking fees are going up throughout the city a modest car park on that Piccadilly site would be expected to bring in something close to a quarter million pounds per annum.

Matthew Laverack, Lord Mayors Walk, York