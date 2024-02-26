Roxy Ball Room, a place to book games such as duck pin bowling, a mini form of bowling, ice-free curling, shuffleboard, and karaoke rooms, already has venues in Leeds, Sheffield and Manchester and opened on Friday (February 23) at Stonebow House in York.

Roxy Ball Room York follows the brand’s signature ‘Booze and Ball Games’ mantra, with a range of activities which also include crazy pool, American pool, tech darts, beer pong, ping pong and a batting cage, alongside the brand’s premium food and beverage offering and signature rock and indie playlist.

Roxy Ball Room York has opened its doors in Stonebow House (Image: Supplied)

The venue is serving up American-style pizzas and Roxy dogs made with bratwurst sausages and brioche buns, accompanied by a large range of sides that are perfect for eating while gaming.

The menu features pepperoni pizza, chorizo and brie pizza, mushroom and truffle pizza, garlic and parmesan wings and fries, kickin’ popcorn chicken, chilli cheese bites, and much more.

There's a whole host of games (Image: Supplied)

Joel Mitchell, Roxy Leisure’s sales and marketing director said: “We’re beyond ecstatic to join the thriving hospitality scene in York and to have opened our 19th site in the UK.

"We’ve been looking to bring the Roxy experience to our neighbours in York for a while now and it’s great to finally be able to open the doors to our friends in the city. See you there.”

Crazy pool is one of the many attractions (Image: Supplied)

The first Roxy Ball Room in Boar Lane in Leeds marked its tenth anniversary in October last year around the time the brand first announced that they would be coming to the city.

The venue’s cocktail menu offers Roxy Signatures such as Rock ’N’ Roll Star, Roxy Classics like Pingstar Martini, Roxy Spritzes such as Melonball Spritz, and Roxy No and Lows like Virgin Amaretto Sour. The drinks offering also includes a wide selection of spirits, wines, draft beers and more.

Beer pong is on offer (Image: Supplied)

Group bookings of over 14 people are able to choose from a range of drinks and food packages which can be booked via the website.

Roxy Ball Room York is open seven days a week. Monday – Thursday 3pm – 11pm, Friday and Saturday 12pm – 12am & Sunday 12pm – 10pm.

Off-peak pricing applies from Sunday - Wednesday, and peak pricing from Thursday - Saturday.

There's a karaoke booth (Image: Supplied)