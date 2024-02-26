On Saturday afternoon (February 24) North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service said firefighters had been called to a report of a man in the River Ouse at Clifton Ings.

As The Press reported, emergency services – including an air ambulance – were called to the scene.

Today, North Yorkshire Police said officers continue to search for the man.

“Police are today continuing to search the Clifton Ings area, including the River Ouse, after concerns for a man’s safety were reported on Saturday,” a force spokesperson said.

“Searches were also conducted over the weekend.”

Three police officers were seen on the eastern bank of the River Ouse near Water Lane at around 6.45pm on Saturday.

Witnesses reported officers shining torches into water underneath Clifton Bridge, where two police vehicles were stationed.