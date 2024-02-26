North Yorkshire Police seized more than 300 cannabis plants and equipment from the property in Harlow Terrace, Harrogate.

The farm was uncovered on Wednesday, February 21.

READ NEXT:

A spokesperson for the force said: "A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with the investigation and released on conditional bail while enquiries continue."

Witnesses or anyone with information about suspicious activity in the area are urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 4, and make a report to the Force Control Room.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Quoting the reference number 12240030803 when providing details.