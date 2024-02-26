A MAN has been arrested in a drugs raid at a North Yorkshire home.
North Yorkshire Police seized more than 300 cannabis plants and equipment from the property in Harlow Terrace, Harrogate.
The farm was uncovered on Wednesday, February 21.
READ NEXT:
A spokesperson for the force said: "A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with the investigation and released on conditional bail while enquiries continue."
Witnesses or anyone with information about suspicious activity in the area are urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 4, and make a report to the Force Control Room.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Quoting the reference number 12240030803 when providing details.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article