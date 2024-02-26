The York charity Kyra is staging the event on Friday March 8 from 10am to 4pm at the Central Methodist Church in St Saviourgate.

International Women’s Day 2024 is focused on inclusion, inspiring others to understand and value women’s inclusion in order to create a better world.

Kyra helps women across York to make positive changes in their lives helping them to become the person they were always meant to be through a range of courses, therapies, life skills and activities.

This year’s celebration at the fayre will include City of York council leader Councillor Claire Douglas, Rachael Maskell MP and the York Civic Party alongside a number of charities who will have stalls available throughout the day including York in Recovery, Indigo Greens and many more.

Breakfast, lunch and refreshments will be provided.

Ira Laketic-Ljubojevic, CEO of Kyra said: “At Kyra we help local women become the best they can be and this International Women’s Day we want to empower the women of York to thrive in every aspect of life by providing the tools and resources to help them to do so.

“Although there are a variety of reasons women come to Kyra, the uniting factor is that they want to feel safe and need support to rebuild their lives. Our door will always be open until every woman in our area feels safe, supported and able to be the best version of themselves.”

The event will also be raising much needed funds on the day by asking people to donate one hour’s salary to help to provide the ongoing support Kyra needs to keep our doors open. To donate go kyra.org.uk and press the donate button.

To register in advance for a taster session at the fayre please book at hhtps://bit.ly/KYRA-YIWW2023 but you can also turn up on the day.

For further information about Kyra or the fayre write to contact@kyra.org.uk or check out www.kyra.org.uk