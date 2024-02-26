Brew York is staging the popular annual event at its main state-of-the-art brewery and taproom in Handley Park, Osbaldwick, on Friday and Saturday April 19 and 20.

To mark the birthday, Brew York has also invited eight leading breweries to pour alongside them.

The breweries are: Amundsen (Oslo), Elusive Brewing (Wokingham), Fierce Beer (Aberdeen), Fyne Ales Brewery (Cairndow), Lakes Brew Co (Kendal), Siren Craft Brew (Wokingham), UnBarred Brewery (Brighton), and Thornbridge Brewery (Bakewell).

Pop-up bars will sit across the impressive 65,000sq ft site and the main taproom bar will also serve Brew York beers with plenty of options for non-beer drinkers as well as alcohol-free.

Over a hundred beers will be pouring across the weekend, from Brew York’s best-sellers to new and rare specials and some brand-new eighth birthday beers – a stout brewed as a collaboration recipe with all eight guest breweries; a public choice sour; and a team choice pale.

Talks and tastings involving the guest breweries and the Brew York Team will be hosted by sponsor Barthhaas, with half available tickets released in advance to ticket holders.

Also featuring at the event will be a range of hand-picked street food venders, entertainment, family-friendly games and activities for children. Local coffee roasters, Divine, will also have a stand at the event.

The event features three sessions: Friday evening, Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening.

Tickets are still available for the evening sessions but Saturday afternoon is now sold out.

Cofounder and Managing Director of Brew York, Wayne Smith said: “It’s been another rough year for the brewing industry, and we’ve seen even more breweries close their doors. It’s been a hugely challenging year for us at Brew York and we have to just keep looking ahead and doing our best.

“The support we’ve had over the last year has been incredible – from the local community, our industry partners, and customers across the UK and beyond. We want the Brewery Bash to not just be about marking another year of Brew York, but also a celebration of an industry we are passionate about.”

Tickets for the Brewery Bash are £14 for adults and include entry to the festival, a branded, limited edition eighth Birthday Brewery Bash glass, an eighth birthday branded can of beer, an event brochure, free access to brewery tours (first come first served), and the option to book on to special talks and tastings (limited spaces; some may carry a small extra charge). Under 18s are welcome until 8pm and the event is dog friendly.

For full details and tickets please see www.brewyork.co.uk/brewery-bash