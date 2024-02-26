They are among 26 across the North of England nominated out of an initial thousands in the Countryside Alliance Awards, which are known as the ‘rural Oscars.’

Winners will be chosen via a public vote, and they will go on to represent the region at the House of Lords in the national champions reception in June.

The businesses are judged on a range of criteria including their passion and commitment, sense of community, championing local food and the energy and diversity of their business.

There are five categories including, ‘best pub’, ‘best village shop/ post office’, ‘best butcher’, ‘best for local food a drink’ and the ‘rural enterprise award’.

Countryside Alliance Director of Policy Sarah Lee said: “Each business plays a meaningful role in their community, and what sets the Rural Oscars apart is their emphasis on honouring the individuals behind these businesses, rather than just their products or services.

“Given the challenging circumstances faced by many rural businesses around the country, it's essential for all of us to demonstrate support in any way possible. We encourage as many people as possible to get voting today.”

York and North Yorkshire had no finalists in the butcher category, but in Local food/drink the region has the Yorkshire Wolds Juice Company of Malton and Wensleydale Ice Cream of Leyburn.

In the Best Pub category, the region has the Durham Ox in Crayke, The Star at Harome, the Old Black Bull in Raskelf and the White Bear Hotel in Bedale.

For Rural Enterprise, finalists in our region include Drewton’s Farm Shop and Kitchen at East Cave, and Millbry Hill- the Country Store, which is based in Stokesley but also has branches at Richmond, Sutton-in-the-Forest, Whitby and Thirsk.

The only York and Yorkshire finalist in the Village Shop/ Post Office category was the Follifoot Village Shop and Post Office, just south of Harrogate.

Among the regional businesses shortlisted is the Yorkshire Wolds Apple Juice Company of Welton Wold Farm, near Malton, which is owned by Jane and Jon Birch.

They make award-winning traditional apple and blended juices, fruit syrups and cordial using 100% English fruits, often using “wonky” fruit that would otherwise potentially go to waste as well as buying other fruits from Yorkshire growers. They also run a successful fruit pressing service for private and business customers throughout the autumn.

Jane Birch said: “We are beyond thrilled to have been selected as finalists for the Countryside Alliance Awards, as a small family business this is real testimony to how hard we have worked to build our business, the superior quality of our juices and pressing service, our outstanding customer service and the valued business relationships we have with our stockists.”

To vote, go to: Countryside Alliance Awards North of England Survey (research.net)