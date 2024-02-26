North Yorkshire Police say that in response to an influx of large groups of youths causing problems in York on Sunday afternoon ( February 25), York city centre police supported by response colleagues, British Transport Police and Ryedale police dispersed five individuals and marched several back to a scaffolding location to replace protection foam they had removed.

A police spokesman said: “We engaged with various businesses including preventing further disorder in fast food venues and giving reassurance to one such management team who felt vulnerable.

“We also took one individual home whose father was less than impressed and he won’t be allowed out for some considerable time.”