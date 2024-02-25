Tony Turner from Wigginton took the honours in the ‘Joe Palfrey’ British Superlite 600 Championship 2023.

Tony Turner and daughter Olivia confirming his pole position as a British Superlite 2023 champion. (Image: Tony Turner)

Tony entered his 14th year of competing in the 600cc classification which he won in 2019 – the class that he said had given him the greatest success throughout his motorsport career.

Tony said: “I was raring to go with the same enthusiasm I had when I started all the way back in 2009.

“Things got off to the perfect start at the season opener in Wigan where I took the class win in each of the three races there.”

Podium places and wins came throughout the season with another highlight being two wins out of three in two days of racing at the closest circuit to home in Teeside.

Despite an engine blowing up at the season finale, a new one was found and fitted just in time for the second race of three and two wins gave Tony the championship win for 2023.

Tony said: “Massive thanks to the British Superlite Championship for running another superb calendar of events and special thanks to my stepdad, Nick, who preps the car for all the championship rounds throughout the season.”

Asked what keeps him motivated, Tony said: “Its not just about the racing and the circuits.

“My family and I make a weekend of it.

“We go in a camper van and treat it like a mini holiday, meeting up with life-long friends who live all across the country.

“And I get to do my hobby too.”

More information about the sport can be found at www.superlitemotorsport.co.uk and www.bssc.pro