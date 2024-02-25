The force said a woman was hit in the face by a man as she left a pub.

A spokesperson said: “On the evening of Saturday February 24 between 9.30pm and 10pm, a female was out socialising in a local pub when an unknown male started using verbals and throwing his arms about whilst inside.

“As the female left, she was hit in the face by this male and as a result police would like to identify him and speak to him.”

Police described the man as white, with blonde hair, wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

If you witnessed this incident or recognise the man, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference NYP-24022024-0530.