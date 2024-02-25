Kemps Books in Malton is one of 77 independent bookshops selected for The British Book Awards 2024 Independent Bookshop of the Year.

The bookshop, which opened in 2020, has been selected as one of ten 'North England' regional finalists in awards split across nine different regions and countries. Liz Kemp paid tribute to the bookshop team, customers and the community at the announcement of the finalists (Image: Liz Kemp)

Liz Kemp, owner of the shop in Market Place, said: “We are so thrilled and proud to have reached the finals of this prestigious industry award again this year.

“It is a great honour to be on a shortlist with so many great indie bookshops.

“Thank you to our team and to our lovely customers and supporters for helping make this possible.

“We love being Malton’s indie bookshop.”

The bookshops will vie to win their region first before contending for the overall prize, which will be announced when The British Book Awards ceremony returns to Grosvenor House London on May 13.

The overall Independent Bookshop of the Year winner will also be in the running to be crowned Book Retailer of the Year.

Organisers say The British Book Awards are considered to be ‘the BAFTAs of the book trade’.

Tom Tivnan, managing editor of The Bookseller, an industry magazine, said: “This year’s cohort is one of the strongest I have seen in my 15 years judging this award.

“Indies have come out of the pandemic and into a cost-of-living and business rates crisis, yet still through innovation and creativity thrive as never before.

“They are lynchpins for our high street, bringing jobs, footfall and communities together.”