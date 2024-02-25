North Yorkshire Police said a large group of youths were in the centre of Knaresborough yesterday evening (Saturday, February 24) and a minority who had drunk too much were being anti-social.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Whilst police officers and PCSOs were dealing with this group and associated incidents a police officer was assaulted.

“This led to a person being arrested and their mates being taken to their home addresses for the remainder of the night.

“They will be spoken to about their behaviour.”

North Yorkshire Police said it knows who some of the youths were and have evidence of their behaviour, but have appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident in the town centre and/or have their own footage, to contact them on 101 quoting reference 12240034236.