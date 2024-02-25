POLICE have been notified after a motorbike was set alight in an alleyway in York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters from York went to the incident near a church in Huntington Road at 3.54am this morning (Sunday, February 25).
A spokesperson for the service said: “A hose reel was used to extinguish the fire which is believed to have been started deliberately.”
