Firefighters were called to the River Ouse at Clifton Ings at 4.35pm today.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service said they had been called to a report of a male in the river and that an Air Ambulance had also been called to the scene.

Just after 6pm this evening North Yorkshire Police said it was currently responding to a report of concern for the welfare of a man at Clifton Ings.

A spokesperson for the force said: “There is a large emergency services presence in the area, including our Fire & Rescue and Ambulance colleagues."

More to follow.