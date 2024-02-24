EMERGENCY services have been looking for a man in the river in York this afternoon (Saturday, February 24).
Firefighters were called to the River Ouse at Clifton Ings at 4.35pm today.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service said they had been called to a report of a male in the river and that an Air Ambulance had also been called to the scene.
Just after 6pm this evening North Yorkshire Police said it was currently responding to a report of concern for the welfare of a man at Clifton Ings.
A spokesperson for the force said: “There is a large emergency services presence in the area, including our Fire & Rescue and Ambulance colleagues."
More to follow.
