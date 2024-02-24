North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Cawood Road in Selby at 2.28pm this afternoon (Saturday, February 24).

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “Crews from Selby and Tadcaster responded to a report of a single vehicle RTC in which the vehicle ended on its side.

“Crews stabilised the vehicle before extricating the casualty."

The spokesperson added that the man was left in the care of ambulance crew suffering neck and back pain and that the incident has been left with the police.