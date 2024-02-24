York police and community support officers (PCSO) will be in New Earswick on Wednesday February 28.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the first residents drop-in session of the year with PCSO, will take place between 11.30am and 12.30pm at New Earswick Folk Hall in Hawthorn Terrace.
The spokesperson said residents can also meet members of the Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust and parish councillors at the same time.
