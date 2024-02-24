Motorhomes and caravans are being stolen in York and North Yorkshire, according to the region's police force.
North Yorkshire Police said it has had a number of reports of stolen or attempted thefts of motorhomes and caravans across the county in recent weeks.
A spokesperson for the force has said it is investigating the incidents but is asking all owners to take extra safety precautions.
The force has given the following advice to owners:
- Install CCTV in the place you park your motorhome, and consider fitting cameras inside the vehicle
- Lock access to your garden, driveway or garage - and invest in a removable driveway/parking post too
- Security devices: fit a good alarm/immobiliser, and in particular a tracking device
- Use steering wheel and pedal locks
- And most importantly of all, keep all keys locked away safely in your home, well away from doors and windows
- Get your vehicle - and any expensive property inside - security marked. Your local Neighbourhood Policing Team can help you with this. Just call us on 101
- Take out any removable items from inside, particularly if they may be seen through windows
- Take some good quality photos of your vehicle and keep them safe. We could use these to identify your vehicle if it were to be stolen and recovered
- Report any suspicious activity around your vehicle to the police, so we can take action straight away
