‘Falling in love with Clay’ was a ceramic fair which took place at Southlands Methodist Church in Bishopthorpe Road on December 9 last year, organised by local collective Back Lane Pottery.

Now, one of the co-organisers of that event, which also helped raise over £750 for Refugee Action York (RAY), said further planned events will be supported by Northern Potters Association (NPA).

Volunteers from Refugee Action York were at the Southlands Church fair last year (Image: Sylvia Schroer)

Sylvia Schroer said: “I see York fast becoming an important national ceramics centre with Centre of Ceramic Art (CoCA) at York Art Gallery, the annual Craft Potter’s Association ‘York Ceramics Fair’ in March, which is an important national ceramics event – and now York Potters Fair.

“We plan to hold the event twice a year at the church again.

“The venue is already an established centre for the arts, housing artist’s studios, and it is a great venue for both York and North Yorkshire Open Studios.”

Sylvia said The York Potters Fair will be held on July 20 and November 30 this year and will be supported by NPA and open to all members of its east region, covering much of Yorkshire and parts of North Lincolnshire, making it the largest region.

“So many people braved the inclement weather to come last December, we had a silent auction which was terrific fun – the Refugee Action York volunteers did a great job.”

Carrie Wheater, RAY’s CEO said: “We know that York is an extraordinarily welcoming and charitable city, with a long history of welcoming those seeking sanctuary, and we are very grateful for the support of York Potters’ Fair in raising funds for our work.

“The £750 raised will go towards the costs of running our drop-in sessions for asylum seekers, offering a wide range of support including English conversation, crafts, board games, refreshments and an opportunity to socialise.”