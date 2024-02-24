POLICE have been passed details of a hoax call after firefighters went to a house in York said to be on fire.
The fire service said crews from York and Acomb went to a house in Huntington Road at 1.34am this morning (Saturday, February 24).
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “On arrival, crews found no sign of fire.
“This call resulted in a false alarm due to a malicious call from youths.
"Details were handed over to police.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article