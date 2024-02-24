POLICE have been passed details of a hoax call after firefighters went to a house in York said to be on fire.

The fire service said crews from York and Acomb went to a house in Huntington Road at 1.34am this morning (Saturday, February 24).

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “On arrival, crews found no sign of fire.

“This call resulted in a false alarm due to a malicious call from youths.

"Details were handed over to police.”