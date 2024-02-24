This means the affected crips could pose a “possible health risk” to those who are allergic to soya as they have been “mispacked” with Doritos Chilli Heatwave, according to the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

The specific products being recalled are Doritos Tangy Cheese 180g (only from Tesco stores) and Doritos Tangy Cheese 5 x 30g multipack (only from Poundland stores).

Both items have a best-before date of 01 June 2024.

Friday 23 February 2024 - Doritos is recalling Doritos Tangy Cheese because of undeclared soya #FoodAllergy https://t.co/dc7SDLd7kw pic.twitter.com/BXXbVVrv8o — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) February 23, 2024

Doritos said: “Although this product states may contain soya on the back of pack, soya is not declared on the ingredients list.

“The affected packs pose a risk to people with an allergy to soya.”

The FSA commented: “Doritos is recalling the above product from customers and has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall. The company has also issued a recall notice to its customers.

It added: “If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to soya, do not eat it. Instead, contact the Consumer Care Line on 0800 274 777 to receive a full refund.”

What are FSA product allergy recalls and alerts?





The FSA explains: “Sometimes there will be a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold.

“Then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

“Sometimes foods have to be withdrawn or recalled if there is a risk to consumers because the allergy labelling is missing or incorrect or if there is any other food allergy risk.

“When there is a food allergy risk, the FSA will issue an Allergy Alert.”