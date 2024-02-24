A DISCARDED cigarette started a fire in a public bin in a North Yorkshire town.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Castle Road in Scarborough at 11.21pm last night (Friday, February 23).
A service spokesperson said a crew from the town put the fire out using a hose reel jet.
