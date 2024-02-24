A BUILDING fire in a North Yorkshire town has been attended by three firefighting crews using breathing equipment.
A North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said three crews responded to the fire at a commercial building in Beverley Road, Malton, at 8.26pm last night (Friday, February 23).
The service spokesperson said: “Crews gained access using small tools and entered the building using breathing apparatus equipment.
“The fire was extinguished using two hose reel jets and one main jet."
The spokesperson added that a fire investigation officer concluded that the cause of the fire was believed to be accidental.
