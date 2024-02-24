A North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said three crews responded to the fire at a commercial building in Beverley Road, Malton, at 8.26pm last night (Friday, February 23).

Read next:

Artist helps libraries that proved to be 'a turning point' in her life

York could lose ‘hundreds more homes’ to short-term lets, warns councillor

Homecoming gig for York band next month after two-year absence from the stage

The service spokesperson said: “Crews gained access using small tools and entered the building using breathing apparatus equipment.

“The fire was extinguished using two hose reel jets and one main jet."

The spokesperson added that a fire investigation officer concluded that the cause of the fire was believed to be accidental.