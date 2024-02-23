FIRE crews have attended a incident at Chapmans garage in Beverley Road, Norton this eventing.
A statement from the garage said on Facebook: "Just wanted to give an update, there was a small fire tonight in the centre of the building. Everyone is alright and so are the cars."
