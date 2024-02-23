The 84-year-old actor agreed to reprise his iconic Only Fools and Horses role, bringing the cheeky character back after years off the air.

This move comes weeks after he said that a reunion of the BBC show's cast "wouldn't work".

Only Fools and Horses star Sir David Jason to reprise Del Boy role for new show

Sir David Jason and Nicholas Lyndhurst starred as Del Boy and Rodney Trotter on Only Fools and Horses. (Image: PA)

Sir David Jason will return to the iconic Only Fools and Horses role in a new motoring series called Car SOS hosted by Tim Shaw.

Tim said: "David was a special guest on an episode and I managed to persuade him to do Del Boy again. It’s a sketch that I think will surprise people. It was one of the highlights of my life."

He added that he "never thought [this] would happen" and that seeing Jason as Del Boy was "surreal".

He said he was able to "drop straight into" the role as he sold car parts on eBay.

In the upcoming episode, the character will lend a hand in restoring a Datsun 240k Skyline.

The motoring show will air on National Geographic from March 7. (Image: PA)

It is hoped by show bosses that the inclusion of Del Boy will bring in high ratings when it airs on National Geographic from March 7.

A source told the Daily Star: "David is going to be a special guest on the new series.

"It's a big deal to have him on the show because he's such a legend. Producers were absolutely thrilled when he agreed to take part.

"David is one of the nation's most popular stars, so getting him involved is bound to boost viewing figures."

The actor recently fronted a new DIY show called Touring Toolshed alongside Jay Blade on the BBC. However, things turned tense when Jay walked off set after Jason made a number of digs about his barrel-making skills.