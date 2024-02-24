The following cases were heard at York Magistrates Court.

Eliza Griffiths, 35, of Volta Street, Selby, was given an 18-month community order with 30 days’ rehabilitative activities after she pleaded guilty to theft and attempted theft from One Below in Selby. She was banned from the shop for 18 months.

Lee Atkinson, 40, of Marston Crescent, Acomb, pleaded guilty to racially insulting a police officer, using threatening words or behaviour to police and the public and being drunk and disorderly in Barkston Road, Acomb.

He was made subject to a 14-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months on condition he wears an alcohol abstinence tag for 90 days and does 10 days’ rehabilitative activities.

These cases were heard at Scarborough Magistrates Court.

Simon Illingworth, 50, of Sutton Way, Clifton, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman in a Scarborough hotel. He was given a 12-month community order with six months’ alcohol rehabilitation treatment and 30 days’ rehabilitative activities. He must pay £85 prosecution costs and a £114 statutory surcharge.

Michael Allen, 36, of Priorpot Lane, Norton, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the growing of cannabis and possessing cannabis. He was made subject to a 12-month community order with 15 days’ rehabilitative activities and ordered to pay a £114 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.