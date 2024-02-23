Consumer champion Alex Neil has launched a $7.9 billion lawsuit against Sony claiming the company overcharged UK customers for games and in-game purchases over a six year period.

If the claim is successful Brits who owned a PlayStation console between August 19, 2016 and August 19, 2022 could be in for a pay-out of between £67 and £562.

A $7.9 billion lawsuit has been launched against Sony. (Image: PA)

What the claim against Sony is about

Ms Neil, via the website PlayStation You Owes Us, explains: "Essentially, since at least 19 August 2016, we believe that Sony has been exploiting its UK customers, by charging them too much for PlayStation digital games and in-game content via its control over the entire PlayStation ecosystem."

She adds that while companies making a profit isn't wrong, "unlawful behaviour at the expense of their customers is".

The claim says the way Sony used its "near monopoly on the sale of digital games and add-on content through its control of the PlayStation Store" to enforce strict terms and conditions and as a result, set excessive and unfair prices to consumers which Ms Neil believes to be a breach of competition law.

How PlayStation owners can claim to receive nearly £600

If you owned a PlayStation console between August 19, 2016 and August 19, 2022 and purchased a digital game or made an in-game purchase you are entitled to be a part of the claim against Sony and could receive anywhere between £67 and £562.

The good news is, you don't have to do anything to claim the money back.

If you qualify, you will automatically be included in the claim and receive the appropriate compensation.

If you don't want to be a part of the claim you can opt out via the PlayStation You Owe Us website.

When PlayStation owners can expect payment

Ms Neil, via the website PlayStation You Owe Us, said her and lawyers Milberg London LLP would be pushing Sony to settle as soon as possible.

But said it could still be "several years before we can secure compensation for consumers".

For more information and to sign up to receive updates on the claim visit the PlayStation You Owe Us website.