WALKING down Fulford Road, a mysterious ruin can be seen on the east side opposite the Priory Hotel.

This is not, as thought by many, part of some ancient church or religious building, but is a folly from a Victorian private house.

However, it is a folly with an interesting history as it is in fact a recycled facade from the Theatre Royal in York which was built in 1834-5 by the architect John Harper and fronted the theatre on St Leonard's Place.

In 1879, according to Pevsner, the new owner WA Waddington remodelled the St Leonard's Place frontage in a Victorian Gothic style and the old facade was removed and re-erected in Chelmsford Place, facing on to Fulford Road. This was in the garden of a house, Manor House, on Chelmsford Place.

3 and 4 Chelmsford Place in Fulford Road, with theatre arches just visible on right. From Imagine York

Chelmsford Place is small section of Fulford Road and forms an unusual triangular plot which was bordered on the north by James Terrace (since demolished) and on the south by Howard Street.

The houses have no special architectural interest, but two stand out as being slightly superior, which were known as Chelmsford House and Manor House in the 19th century, and which were combined into the Saxon House Hotel at 71-73 Fulford Road [now separate private residences].

The southern of the two houses, Manor House, had large gardens that contained the facade (marked in pink on the map and which can also be seen in the banner image above, thanks to Mary Irvine for this postcard).

Map showing Chelmsford Place in 1890. Image from ffhyork.weebly

Also note that the fifth bay of the facade is clearly an entrance to a path which leads through the gardens to a building containing a covered passageway.

This was the coach house and stables for what is now the Priory Hotel, on the west side of Fulford Road. These buildings still exist and can be seen from the passage on Howard Street and have now been converted into houses.

Further developments are planned on the site, facing Fulford Road, which was once a day nursery.

The rest of Manor House gardens have also gone and been replaced by the modern Elmwood Court flats and the sections of the facade removed during the construction of these flats were moved to the back gardens of the former Priory Hotel over the road.

