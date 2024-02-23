A woman was left injured after a crash on a major road in North Yorkshire.
Emergency services were on the scene of the two-vehicle crash on the A64 in Welburn shortly before 12pm today (Friday, February 23).
The woman sustained a minor hand injury, a North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.
No one was trapped due to the crash, they added.
Emergency services worked to make the scene safe.
