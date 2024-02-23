A man has been arrested after police carried out a drugs raid at a home in North Yorkshire.

Police executed a drugs warrant at the property in Pickering today (Friday, February 23).

A “quantity of drugs and related paraphernalia” was seized and a man arrested, a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

Police urge anyone with concerns about drug activity in their community to report it by calling 101 or Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.