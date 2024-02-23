According to Joanna Jeffries, a witness to the crash, a 52-year-old man flew off his bike after hitting the hidden pot hole in Terry Avenue.

She added: "It’s a surprise he wasn’t more seriously injured."

Runners who were passing the incident stopped to get the man blankets from the Roomz aparthotel, and helped look after him, said Ms Jeffries.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service attended the incident.

A spokesperson said: "We received an emergency call at 7.37am on Thursday (February 22) morning to report a cyclist falling from his bike on Terry Avenue, York."