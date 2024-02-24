Our archive photos show a range of people and places from that time - recognise anyone here?

Hopefully you will spot the late Queen Elizabeth II who attended York's Ebor races in August of 1974, she is seen with Lord Halifax entering York Racecourse in our photo.

Another photo shows York stained glass artist Harry Harvey checking a new window he has made for St Hilda’s Church, Tang Hall.

Another features Brownies of the 16th York (Fulford) Methodist Pack - spot a familiar face here.

And here is a treat for York City fans - our photo shows York City captain Barry Swallow leading the team on to the Bootham Crescent turf for their first Second Division match in 1974.

15 March 1974 - Brownies of the 16th York (Fulford) Methodist Pack at Fulford Playing Field, where they planted a willow tree for the movement's diamond jubilee.

Across the UK, 1974 was shaping up as a time of turbulence.

Miners strikes led to the Government introducing a three-day week. There were two elections, which led to Labour governments and local government reform created West Yorkshire, South Yorkshire and North Yorkshire.

The miners weren't the only workers on strike. Back in 1974, York health workers were going on strike for a fairer pay deal - and people were queuing outside Betty’s for bread following a strike by bakers.

Britain was in recession - its first since the second world war, inflation soared to a 34-year high of 17.2 per cent, but the unemployment rate of 3.7 per cent was low and would not fall lower until 2022.

Ebor Morris dancing outside York Minster in 1974.

On a lighter note, the ninth James Bond film, The Man with the Golden Gun, premiered in London; it was the second of seven films to star Roger Moore as James Bond.

As for the cost of living, a gallon of petrol was 50p, a pint of beer was 22½p, pint of milk 4½p, a Ford Cortina car £1,519.

Average wages were around £33 a week and the average house price was around £9,000.

For more old photos of York, do visit the city council's Explore York archive (images.exploreyork.org.uk).

If you love looking at old photos of York, make sure to buy The Press every Wednesday for our weekly nostalgia supplement and join us in our Facebook group, Why We Love York - Memories. Join us at www.facebook.com/groups/yorknostalgia/.