John Leadbitter, 62, of no fixed address, had been charged with causing arson with intent to endanger life, carrying a knife in public, unlawful violence and causing actual bodily harm.

All the offences were alleged to have occurred on August 29 last year at Ampleforth Surgery.

He was to have been tried earlier this year, but lawyers raised concerns about his mental state and the case was delayed. He has been remanded in custody since his arrest.

Now York Crown Court has heard evidence that he has died.

The case against him was formally stopped.

Because he died in prison, the Hull coroner is expected to hold an inquest into the circumstances surrounding his death.

At previous hearings, York Crown Court heard that Mr Leadbitter had been refusing to come out of his cell and was not co-operating with his legal team or a psychiatrist instructed to prepare a report on his fitness to plea.