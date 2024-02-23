Air Specialist Bradley Knight, 26, denied two charges of sexual assault and two of causing a woman to engage in sexual activity.

A York Crown Court jury heard allegations earlier this month that the alleged offences had occurred when Mr Knight and a woman were dancing at the Kuda nightclub. Mr Knight was based at RAF Leeming at the time.

The jurors were unable to reach verdicts on any of the charges and were discharged. Now the CPS has told York Crown Court it would not seek a retrial and Mr Knight was acquitted on all charges.