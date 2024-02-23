Archbishop Holgate's CE School in Badger Hill in the city is now advertising for an experienced head teacher or senior leader with a proven track record of outstanding leadership and management across schools.

It comes after The Press reported yesterday that current head Marie Townsley will no longer be leading the school after only months in post.

In a letter to parents, Andrew Daly, the CEO at Pathfinder Multi Academy Trust, of which the school is a member said: "We would like to thank Ms Townsley for her efforts since September and wish her all the best for the future.

"We are fortunate at Archbishop's to have a strong and experienced senior leadership team to support our excellent students and committed staff."

Andrew Daly with pupils at the school

The school has now put out a post advertising for Ms Townsley's replacement saying: "Above all else, we are seeking a colleague who can lead by example, motivate and inspire both staff and students, and is a highly visible presence, whose values-based leadership promotes positivity, community and excellence in all they do.

“Archbishop Holgate’s School is an exceptional place for pupils to learn. The school’s values of justice, compassion, forgiveness and trust are at the heart of every aspect of school life.”

"Whilst recognising the school’s current strengths and achievements, the successful candidate will also use their knowledge and experience to identify the next steps in the school’s journey and strive to ensure that Archbishop Holgate’s continues to be an outstanding school that serves the entire community."

As The Press reported at the time, Mr Daly became executive head teacher of Archbishop Holgate's alongside his continued role as CEO of the Pathfinder Multi Academy Trust back in 2022.

At that point Alexis Green-Harding became the head of school for Archbishop Holgate's and led the day-to-day life of the school with Ms Townsley becoming head last Autumn and Mr Green-Harding returning to the role of deputy.

In a letter to parents Mr Daly said: "The leadership arrangements for the school will largely mirror those that were in place last year, with Mr Green-Harding and Miss McDermott leading the school on a day-to-day basis whilst I will provide additional support and in-school capacity throughout the week."

As part of the process the school says online searches will be carried out on all shortlisted candidates.

Anyone wanting further information regarding these checks please contact 01904 806000.

The closing date for applications is Monday, March 11 at 9am.